On the night of June 22, the Chonhar Bridge on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region came under fire. Volodymyr Saldo, a collaborator and so-called head of the occupation administration of the Kherson Region, stated this, the Russian Telegram channel Baza reports.

Thus, it is reported that several bridges on the border of Crimea and the Kherson Region (in particular, the Chonhar Bridge) were damaged as a result of shelling. According to preliminary data, Storm Shadow missiles were used for the attack.

According to Gauleiter Vladimir Saldo, the road surface was damaged. Traffic is organized according to a reserve route. There are no victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces continue to advance in the Melitopol, Berdiansk and Lyman directions.

Also, on the night of June 22, a loud explosion rang out in the area of temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region. According to local information, there is a hit at the Troyanda recreation center, where the invaders are located.

On June 18, explosions rang out in the village of Rykove (formerly Partyzany) in the Henichesk district of the Kherson Region, and it was reported that a large stockpile of ammunition belonging to the occupiers had been destroyed. The commander of the Air Force praised the work.

In addition, on June 13, several explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region - in the north and in the center of the city.