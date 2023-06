On the morning of June 18, explosions rang out in the village of Rykove (formerly Partizany) in the Henichesk district of the Kherson Region, and it is reported that a large stockpile of ammunition belonging to the occupiers was destroyed.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"The occupiers of the village of Rykove near Henichesk, Kherson Region, have been “smoking” heavily for five hours in a row. Today at 4 a.m., something happened at the captured elevator, which the enemy turned into a military base," he wrote.

Also, footage of the smoke rising over the settlement was published by Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, and confirmed Fedorov's words.

Also, the commander of the Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, commented on the explosions in Henichesk district.

"Good job, guys! More fire!" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, explosions rang out in the area of temporarily occupied Henichesk, Kherson Region, and black smoke was seen. Damage was reported to the recreation center where the occupiers were staying.

Meanwhile, on June 13, several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region - in the north and in the center of the city.