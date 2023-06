The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to advance on the Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Lyman Axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovalev, made during a live broadcast from the Military Media Center in the telethon.

On the Lyman Axis, the AFU conducted offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Dibrova, had partial success, and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

In addition, according to the spokesman, they had partial success in the Rivnopil-Staromayorske Axis, and are securing the achieved milestones.

In general, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the offensive of the occupiers in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Marinsky Axes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported that the offensive in the south continues in several axes, and everything is going according to plan. At the same time, a major offensive is yet to come.

Meanwhile, particularly heavy fighting continues in the Lyman direction in the Yampolivka and Serebrianske Forestry districts of the Donetsk Region.

The Russian military has concentrated its main forces in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka Axes, heavy fighting continues. More than 40 combat clashes took place during the day.