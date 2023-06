On the night of June 22, a loud explosion rang out in the area of temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region. According to local information, there is a hit at the Troyanda recreation center, where the invaders are located.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

"Berdiansk met hit at night. At 1:40 a.m. a loud explosion rang out near Berdiansk, which could be heard even 50 km away in the village of Urzuf, Mariupol district," he said.

In addition, local residents report hitting the place of concentration of the occupiers - at the Troyanda recreation center in the village of Azovske of the Berdiansk district.

"Then a fire broke out. The glow was watched for more than an hour," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 18, explosions rang out in the village of Rykove (formerly Partyzany) in the Henichesk district of the Kherson Region, and it was reported that a large stockpile of ammunition belonging to the occupiers had been destroyed. The commander of the Air Force praised the work.

In addition, on June 13, several explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region - in the north and in the center of the city.