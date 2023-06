The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk areas. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive actions in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. During the past day, they had partial success, they gained a foothold at the achieved boundaries and leveled the front line," she wrote.

Maliar also reported that in the east, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the large-scale offensive of Russian troops in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions. Particularly heavy fighting continues in the Lyman direction in the Yampolivka and Serebrianske forestry districts of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bilohorivka - Shypylivka (Luhansk Region) direction, Ukrainian troops conducted offensive actions, had partial success, and are now entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

According to her, the east remains the main direction of the enemy's offensive, its goal is to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

She also reported that the situation near Bakhmut is unchanged, several combat clashes take place every day, the line is stable.

"In general, in the east, our troops are firmly holding positions, repelling constant enemy attacks and inflicting maximum losses on the occupier," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, Maliar reported that the offensive in the south continues in several directions and everything is going according to plan. At the same time, there are directions where the enemy is advancing, and the Ukrainian side is on the defensive.

She also noted that it is quite difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to advance at the front now, because the enemy has thrown all its forces to stop the offensive.

At the same time, 113 square kilometers of territory in the south of Ukraine were liberated during the 2 weeks of the offensive.