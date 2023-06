Main Blow Yet To Come. Offensive In South Continues In Several Directions, Everything Goes According To Plan -

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that in the south the offensive continues in several directions and everything goes according to plan. At the same time, there are directions where the enemy is advancing, and the Ukrainian side is in defense.

She reported this on the air of the telethon.

"In the south, an offensive continues in several directions. There everything happens according to the plan, which is established by the military. There are certain advances in all directions where our military is moving. But the enemy simply will not give up occupied positions, and therefore fierce battles and a very powerful duel continue," she said.

Maliar noted that the enemy is mining fields, and there is also information that in the Zaporizhzhia Region the enemy is mining even settlements where people live without warning them.

"We are gradually, in small steps, but moving forward very confidently. And you can even give an allegory that "we gnaw every meter of land from the enemy," said the deputy minister of defense of Ukraine.

According to her, there are directions where the enemy is advancing, and the Ukrainian side is in defense. In particular, Kupiansk and Lyman.

"It is incorrect to assess the effectiveness of military actions exclusively in kilometers or the number of liberated settlements. Because there are a lot of evaluation criteria. This is a whole complex of assessment, and many tasks are set for the military," said Maliar.

She added: "We need to understand that the tasks that the military faces, they perform, and gradual movement occurs in all directions where the offensive began. But certainly the main blow is yet to come. "

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Maliar noted that it is quite difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to advance at the front now, because the enemy abandoned all forces to stop the offensive.

At the same time, for 2 weeks of the offensive, 113 square kilometers of territory in the south of Ukraine were liberated.