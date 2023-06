It is difficult for AFU to advance at front, because RF threw all its forces to stop offensive - Defense Minis

It is quite difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to advance at the front now, because the enemy has thrown all its forces to stop the offensive.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is quite difficult for our defenders to advance, because the enemy threw all their forces to stop the offensive. The enemy will not give up positions easily and we must prepare for the fact that it will be a tough duel. This is exactly what is happening now," Maliar wrote in her Telegram channel.

She also urged not to measure the results of the work of the defense forces exclusively by population centers and kilometers advanced, because there are much more criteria for the effectiveness of military operations.

"The ongoing operation has several tasks and the military is fulfilling these tasks. They are moving as they were supposed to move. And the biggest blow is still ahead. Despite the fact that our troops are advancing in several directions of the south, the enemy is concentrating a lot of its efforts in the east and continues to advance there. Because for the enemy, the main direction of attack is there, because the aggressor does not abandon the goal of reaching the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions," Maliar noted.

She added, that's why it's hot both in the east and in the south.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, visited the control points of the army groups, the units of which are performing combat missions in the most "hot" areas of the front.

The occupiers became more active in the Lyman direction, a total of 39 combat clashes took place during the day.