AFU Liberate From Invaders 113 Square Km For 2 Weeks Of Offensive In South

In 2 weeks of the offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 113 square kilometers of territory in the south of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past week, in the east alone, the enemy has carried out more than 5,800 attacks and used 277,022 items of ammunition.

In the south, there has been an offensive in several directions over the past week.

Units of missile forces and artillery of the Tavria Defense Forces completed 10,125 firing missions during the week.

During two weeks of offensive actions in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, during the specified period, the units of the Tavria joint strategic grouping of troops liberated 8 settlements: Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, Piatykhatky.

According to Maliar, in general, units in the Tavria direction advanced to the depth of the enemy up to 7 kilometers, and the area liberated in the south is 113 square kilometers.

