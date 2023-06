Air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed all four Russian Kalibr missiles that attacked the Odesa Region overnight into June 19.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, posted on Telegram.

"Odesa Region: a night missile attack from the Black Sea. The military confirms: all four Kalibrs were destroyed. We thank the air defense forces," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians attacked ten Ukrainian regions yesterday.

It was also reported today that four drones of the occupiers were destroyed in the Kherson and Mykolayiv Regions.

Yesterday, the Dnipropetrovsk Region was attacked by attack UAVs, and the anti-aircraft defenses shot down all the targets.