Air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have destroyed four enemy UAVs in the Kherson and Mykolayiv Region.

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"On June 18, 2023, the forces and means of air defense destroyed: in the Kherson Region – two attack UAVs Lancet and 1 UAV ZALA, and the Mykolayiv Region, one UAV of operational-tactical level," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians attacked ten Ukrainian regions yesterday.

During the attempts of the Russians to hit Kyiv with missiles, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 12 missiles and two reconnaissance drones.

The missile attack on Kyiv occurred when the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in the capital. He and other delegates from South Africa wanted to negotiate peace.