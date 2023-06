Russian occupation forces are now suffering their heaviest losses since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March. This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

Thus, according to the department, fierce fighting has been going on for the last few days - the most intense are concentrated in the Zaporizhzhia Region, in the west of the Donetsk Region and around Bakhmut.

It is indicated that Ukraine continues to conduct offensive operations in all the indicated directions and has achieved small successes.

The review added that, meanwhile, enemy forces in the south often conduct relatively effective defensive operations.

"Both sides are suffering heavy losses, with Russian casualties likely to be the heaviest since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March," the UK Defense Ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, June 18, Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and so-called "governor" of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the settlement of Pyatykhatky.

Meanwhile, in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), it was noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued counteroffensive actions on at least four areas of the front on Saturday, June 17.