On Saturday, June 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued counteroffensive actions in at least four areas of the front. This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to ISW experts, the Ukrainian military carried out local ground strikes to the west and south of Kreminna of the Luhansk Region.

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian forces are continuing counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut, and Russian sources claim that Ukrainian forces have attacked the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and other Russian sources also claim that Russian forces repelled limited Ukrainian ground attacks on the Avdiyivka-Donetsk line.

According to the institute, the Defense Forces continued counteroffensive operations to the south, southwest and southeast of Velyka Novosilka near the administrative border between the western part of the Donetsk Region and the eastern part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Ukrainian forces also conducted counteroffensive operations to the southwest and southeast of Orikhiv in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In addition, Maliar stated that Ukrainian forces advanced up to two kilometers in several directions in southern Ukraine.

We will remind you that earlier the Czech President said that Ukraine has not yet launched a real counteroffensive, but the first operations of the military in several directions are its "moderate beginning".

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting hard battles for Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Maryinka, Yahidne, and Vesele in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Donbas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced in the past day in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia directions.