Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and so-called "governor" of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the settlement of Pyatykhatky. He wrote about it in Telegram.

Thus, the occupier claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took operational control of the settlement of Pyatykhatky in the Vasylivskyi direction and are entrenching in it.

According to the enemy, reinforcements from the reserve of Ukrainian defenders advanced in the direction of Pyatykhatky.

Rogov is also afraid that in the case of the entrenching of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pyatykhatky and the successful raising of the reserve, it is most likely that the main blow of the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be delivered in the direction of the settlement of Zherebyanky, which will help to gain stable positions for the preparation of the offensive on Vasylivka.

Currently, there is no official confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as of June 12, the Ukrainian military liberated seven settlements.

Clearing is underway in the liberated settlements of Blahodatne, Neskuchne, Makarivka, and Storozheve of the Donetsk Region.