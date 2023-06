"They don't know what it is." Air Force mocks Putin's statement about "destruction" of Patriot air defense sys

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mocked the Russian Federation, saying that they may not know what the Patriot air defense system is and what it consists of. This was said by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during the telethon.

Yurii Ihnat said that the Western partners handed Ukraine two Patriot divisions, which consist of a command center, a radar station (a radar that provides information about air targets) and eight launchers.

"Maybe they themselves don't know what Patriot is and what it consists of. And that's why they "destroy" them every day. I want to assure you that Patriot works," the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine responded to Putin's statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, Vladimir Putin stated that Russian troops allegedly destroyed 5 Patriot complexes near Kyiv.

Despite the fact that since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has received only two such complexes.

The USA announced the transfer of one Patriot complex to Ukraine on December 21, 2022, and Germany announced it on January 5, 2023.

In addition, the Netherlands promised to hand over two more launchers from the Patriot complex to Ukraine at the end of January.