Germany Will Transfer Patriot Air Defense Systems And Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, And USA - Bradley Inf

Germany intends to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a battery of MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

And the Ukrainian military will receive a batch of M2 Bradley combat vehicles from the United States.

This is stated in the press release based on the results of the telephone conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

It is reported that the heads of state exchanged views on Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine.

Biden and Scholz repeatedly declared their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

They also expressed their joint determination to continue providing financial, humanitarian, diplomatic and military support to Ukraine.

For this purpose, the United States will transfer to Ukraine a batch of M2 Bradley BMPs, and Germany - Marder BMPs.

In addition, Berlin will supply Ukraine with a battery of MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 21, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine with a total cost of about USD 1.8 billion.

Among other things, this package of military assistance provides for the transfer of the Patriot air defense system battery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also wrote that on Wednesday, January 4, it became known about France's decision to hand over a batch of AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine.