Patriot Air Defense Systems, Heavy Armored Vehicles And Lots Of Ammunition. US Announces New Military Package

The United States of America has announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It contains weapons and military assets totaling USD 1.8 billion.

This is stated on the website of the US Department of State.

This military assistance package includes USD 1 billion under the PDA (Pursuant to a delegation of authority) and USD 850 million from the U.S. Department of Defense as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

"This military assistance package will provide Ukraine with enhanced air defense capabilities and precision strikes, as well as additional ammunition and critical equipment," the Department of State said.

Politico journalist Lara Seligman said that the United States gives Ukraine one battery of the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

Seligman published a list of weapons, equipment and military property that Ukraine will receive as part of this package of military assistance from the United States.

As part of the PDA program:

120 HMMWV armored vehicles;

37 heavy Cougar armored vehicles;

6 armored general-purpose trucks;

10 120 mm mortar systems;

10 82 mm mortar systems;

10 of 60 mm mortar systems;

500 artillery shells 155 mm with accurate guidance;

10,000 120 mm mortar rounds;

2,700 grenade launchers and small arms;

unnamed quantity of ammunition to HIMARS;

unnamed number of HARM missiles;

unnamed quantity of Precision Air Ammunition (JDAM);

unnamed number of Claymore anti-personnel mines;

body armor;

night vision devices;

optical devices;

tactical communication systems.

Under the USAI program:

100,000 125 mm tank ammunition;

50,000 122 mm rockets (Grad);

45,000 152 mm artillery shells;

20,000 122 mm artillery shells.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, Western media wrote that the United States was preparing to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

Earlier, the American officials told the media that the new package of military assistance for Ukraine will include equipment for the creation of "smart bombs."

We also wrote that the Administration of the U.S. President is thinking about transferring new types of weapons to Ukraine amid the threat of a new Russian offensive.