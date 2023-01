Ukraine will receive only two MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems from the Netherlands. Earlier, the Prime Minister of the country, Mark Rutte, announced the provision of an entire battery (at least 8 launchers).

The Dutch agency NOS writes about it.

The Minister of Defense of the country, Kajsa Ollongren, addressed a letter to the House of Representatives, in which it is stated that the country will transfer two launchers of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

The Netherlands will also transfer a certain number of anti-aircraft missiles used in these air defense systems.

In addition, 65 servicemen of the Dutch marines will go to the United Kingdom, where 400 Ukrainian servicemen will be trained by April.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said that his country would provide Ukraine with a battery of Patriot air defense systems.

According to information from open sources, one Patriot SAM battery includes up to eight launchers.

We also reported that the United States of America was the first to announce its intention to provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system battery on December 21, 2022.

On January 5, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a similar statement.