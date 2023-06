Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 85 Missiles Over Kyiv In May, Including 7 Kinzhals And 13 Iskanders - Kyiv Admi

Air defense forces shot down 85 missiles and 169 drones in the sky over Kyiv in May.

The Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Kyiv City Military Administration noted that never in the history of the planet has the city been subjected to such powerful air attacks that Kyiv suffered in May.

"Never in the history of our planet... No city, no country... there were no such powerful air attacks by numerous hypersonic aerobalistic, ballistic, cruise missiles and modern military UAVs. As much as Kyiv in May. Kyiv withstood. We endured," it was said.

According to oriented estimates, 65 cruise missiles, 7 Kinzhal aerobalistic missiles, 13 Iskander ballistic missiles and 169 drones were shot down in Kyiv airspace in May.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 16, the Russian occupiers used, in particular, 6 Kinzhal missiles to attack Kyiv.

They were all shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces.

Also, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the downing by the Ukrainian military of an enemy Kh-47 Kinzhal missile, which attacked Kyiv on the night of May 4.

On the night of Tuesday, May 30, Russian occupation troops again attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 strike drones.

On the night of May 30, in the sky over Kyiv, air defense forces shot down more than 20 drones of the aggressor state.

On the night of May 28-29, the invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles and kamikaze drones, firing a total of more than 70 targets.