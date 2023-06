As a result of the Russian missile attack, an explosion occurred in the Podilskyi District of the capital; missiles were still flying at Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"An explosion in the capital. In the Podilskyi District. Missiles are still flying at Kyiv," he wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram that air defense is operating in the capital, and there is a threat of using ballistic weapons.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Telegram that the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea was recorded, several Kalibr missiles are headed for the North, and there is a threat of using ballistic weapons in the Center, East and West of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Force shot down 85 missiles and 169 drones in the sky over Kyiv in May.