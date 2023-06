IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi began a visit to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region).

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, Grossi announced that he was going to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and assess the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are preventing power unit No. 5 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from being put into a "cold shutdown" state.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the Russian occupiers' undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP carries the threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.