The Russian occupiers do not allow the Ukrainian staff of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) to transfer power unit No. 5 to a state of "cold shutdown", as stipulated by the order of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine of June 8, 2023.

This was announced by the press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Acting head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine Oleh Korikov noted that such actions of the occupiers are a gross violation of legislation in the field of nuclear energy use.

"I hope that during his next visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will be able to influence the Russian occupiers and convince them of the need to transfer power unit No. 5 to a "cold shutdown". Obstruction by the Russian invaders is nothing more than another nuclear blackmail. And this is happening after they blew up the Kakhovka HEPP, which led, in fact, to the disappearance of the Kakhovka Reservoir and the aggravation of the issue of water supply for the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Korikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers placed explosives and military equipment in the premises of the turbine section of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.