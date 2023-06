IAEA Director General Grossi Goes To Ukraine To Assess Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP After Explosion Of Kakho

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi goes to Ukraine to assess the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) after the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Grossi announced this on his Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Grossi also noted that he plans to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and present a program to help eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP dam.

“On my way to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy & present a programme of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding. I will assess the situation at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant & conduct a rotation of ISAMZ with a strengthened team,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to the uncontrolled discharge of large amounts of water downstream of the Dnieper.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the blowing up by the Russian invaders of the Kakhovka HEPP poses a threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.