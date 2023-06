June 14 Announced As Day Of Mourning In Kryvyi Rih. Death Toll Up To 10, 28 People Wounded

As of 1:00 p.m., as a result of the Russian shelling of Kryvyi Rih, 10 people were killed, 28 more were wounded. One person is under rubble. Tomorrow, June 14, the Day of Mourning has been announced in Kryvyi Rih.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this.

"Tomorrow, June 14, a day of mourning has been announced in Kryvyi Rih. As of 1:00 p.m., 10 people were killed, one is under rubble, 28 are wounded, 12 of them are in the city's hospitals in medium, serious and very serious condition," the message reads.

According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, the bodies of six people were recovered from the rubble of the warehouse of a private enterprise. There, rescuers continue to dismantle the ruins, looking for one person.

"Four more destinies were cut short by a blow to a five-story building. Sincere condolences to the relatives..." he wrote.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

We will remind, on the night of June 13, the Russian occupation forces hit several civilian objects with missiles in Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, and fires started. As of this morning, six deaths were reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, showed footage of the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

On the night of Tuesday, June 13, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 11 missiles and one drone.