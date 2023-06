On the night of Tuesday, June 13, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 11 missiles and one drone.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Another night attack and another terrorism of the occupying state against the civilian population of Ukraine.

On the night of June 13, the enemy struck from strategic aviation - eight Tu-95ms bombers from the Caspian region, as well as several strike drones from the southern direction," the message reads.

It is noted that a total of 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles and up to four Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles were launched. The forces and means of air defense of the Air Force destroyed 10 cruise missiles and one attack drone.

"In the morning, the Russians carried out another attack from the Caspian Sea with three Tu-95ms. According to preliminary data, this time only one cruise missile reached Ukraine, which was destroyed by Ukrainian air defense!" the Air Force reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary information, as a result of a night attack by Russians on a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih, three people were killed and 25 more were injured (19 of them are in hospital). There are also victims at a private enterprise and another location.

In particular, the Russian occupiers fired Kh-101/555 cruise missiles at Kyiv. All enemy air targets were destroyed by air defense forces.