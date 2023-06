Overnight into June 13, Russian occupation forces attacked a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region; a fire started there. Three people were killed, and 25 more were injured or wounded (19 were hospitalized). Some victims have been reported at a private enterprise and another location.

This follows from a statement by the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

"Tragic night. Attack on Kryvyi Rih. Three cruise missiles were shot down by Air Command East. But we also have hits. Twenty-five civilians were injured, 19 of them are in the hospital," the report said.

It is indicated that the apartments from the first to the fifth floor are on fire. The fire covered 700 square meters.

At the same time, three more victims at a private enterprise were hospitalized. There are probably people under the rubble of the gutted warehouse; rescuers are looking for them. Six cars were damaged.

In addition, four more people were injured at another location; a building and a car were on fire. The fire has already been extinguished.

An automobile company was also beaten, and a truck was engaged. The flames have already been extinguished.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 14 cruise missiles, 10 of which were destroyed by air defense, and four Shaheds, one of which was shot down by defenders.