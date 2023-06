As a result of missile attacks by the Russian occupation army on Kryvyi Rih, six people were killed. At the same time, search and rescue operations are ongoing.

This was announced by the mayor of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Unfortunately, already 6 killed. The rescue operation is ongoing," the message says.

We will remind, before that it was known about three killed people. It was reported about 25 injured and 7 people who were probably under the rubble.

Also data of the acting head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi confirm that as of 10:15 a.m. in Kryvyi Rih, as a result of the attack by the Russian army, the police have already recorded 6 killed (of which the bodies of two people have not yet been removed from the rubble), 25 people are injured.

It is indicated that there are still people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, showed footage of the consequences of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

On the night of Tuesday, June 13, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation carried out another massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 11 missiles and one drone.

The Russian occupiers fired Kh-101/555 cruise missiles at Kyiv. All enemy air targets were destroyed by air defense forces.

Also at night, the Russian occupying forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with Shahed drones. The Regional Military Administration spoke about the consequences.