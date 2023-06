Occupiers launch cruise missiles at Kyiv, air defense forces destroy all of them – Kyiv City Military Administ

Overnight into June 13, the Russian occupiers fired Kh-101/555 cruise missiles at Kyiv. All enemy air targets were destroyed by air defense forces.

This follows from a statement by the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko.

"Another air attack on the capital. Previously, the enemy used Kh-101/555 cruise missiles to attack Kyiv, traditionally launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region. All enemy targets in the airspace around Kyiv were detected and successfully destroyed by forces and means of anti-aircraft defense," the message says.

Popko noted that no information about victims and destruction had been received.

The data is being verified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 14 cruise missiles, 10 of which were destroyed by air defense, and four Shaheds, one of which was shot down by defenders.

In addition, on the night of June 13, the Russian occupation forces attacked a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, and a fire started. Three people died, and 25 more were injured (19 were hospitalized).