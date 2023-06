Ukraine will deal a powerful blow in the Donbas to the forces of the aggressor state of Russia in the next few days. The head of the UK defense committee Tobias Ellwood stated this, Sky News reports on Monday, June 12.

Currently, the Ukrainian army is conducting probing and forming operations while the main forces are still in reserves ready for the upcoming attack, Ellwood said. According to him, the Russians do not know exactly where this will happen, but there is already chaos between the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC and the Russian military.

"In the next few days, we should expect a major offensive by Ukrainian troops in some part of Donbas," Ellwood said.

In his opinion, the Russian dictator Putin did not believe that he could keep control of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, so the occupiers blew it up. Ellwood called on the Allies to provide Ukraine with more tanks, F16 fighters and long-range missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 12, fighters of the 68th separate huntsman brigade named after Oleksii Dovbush liberated the village of Blahodatne in the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defenders captured the enemy position and advanced in the Avdiivka direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successful in the area of the ​ Berkhivske Reservoir, in the south - Makarivka in the Donetsk Region was de-occupied.