Ukrainian defenders have captured the enemy position and advanced in the Avdiivka direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Kherson was released - we will release Donetsk as well. Recently, the soldiers of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk moved the front line," the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military was able to move the front line by capturing an enemy position in the Avdiivka direction.

"The courage of our guys is just off the charts," the headquarters said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched another missile and air strike against Ukraine, using 8 missiles, in particular, 4 Iskander ground-launched cruise missiles, and 35 Iranian Shahed-type attack UAVs against military facilities and critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the fighters of the 68th separate huntsman brigade named after Oleksii Dovbush liberated the village of Blahodatne in the Donetsk Region. The village was de-occupied in cooperation with neighboring units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.