During the week of fighting in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to establish control over the territory, which is approximately equal to the area of ​ ​ the infamous Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region.

A well-known OSINT investigator under the nickname Def Mon wrote about this on his Twitter account.

"Ukraine liberated the territory the size of Bakhmut in about one week. This is not counting Tokmak and Bakhmut directions," the OSINT investigator wrote.

He also published a map of the front section in the Velyka Novosilka district, made on the basis of currently confirmed data.

He also showed how, presumably, the situation is developing in the triangle Orikhiv-Polohy-Vasylivka.

According to him, the Ukrainian military allegedly managed to achieve some success in the Bakhmut area and in the Lyman direction, where battles are taking place in the forest near the temporarily occupied Kreminna in the Luhansk Region.

The loss of settlements south of Velyka Novosilka was also confirmed by the so-called "military correspondents" and Russian OSINT investigators.

Thus, Russian propagandist Semyon Pegov, who runs the WarGonzo Telegram channel, called the loss of the village of Makarivka by Russian troops "serious."

Recall that on May 20, 2023, the owner of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the mercenaries under his control allegedly completely captured Bakhmut.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly stated that Prigozhin's words were not true, since at that time the Ukrainian military continued to hold positions on the southwestern outskirts of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today it became known that the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Storozheve, located south of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Region.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the de-occupation of the village of Novodarivka, which is located in the Zaporizhzhia Region near the administrative border with the Donetsk Region.

We also reported that on June 11, the Armed Forces confirmed the release of Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka in the Donetsk Region.