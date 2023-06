Servicemen of the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade (TrO) have liberated the settlement of Novodarivka, located on the administrative border of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Regions.

The corresponding message was published on the brigade’s Facebook page.

"As part of the defense operation, the village of Novodarivka was liberated from the invaders by the joint actions of the mechanized unit and the consolidated unit of the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defense Brigade," the report said.

It is noted that this happened on June 4.

Units of the Russian occupation army made numerous attempts to regain control of the settlement. The battles for Novodarivka lasted several days, but in the end the enemy was forced to abandon the idea of returning control of the village.

According to the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState, soldiers of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 110th Brigade of the Territorial Defense took part in the liberation of Novodarivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today, June 12, it became known that the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Storozheve. It is located south of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Region.

Recall, a day earlier, on June 11, there were reports of the liberation of the settlements of Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Markarivka, Donetsk Region.