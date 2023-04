The former chairman of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Kyrylo Shevchenko, whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) suspects of embezzling state funds of Ukrgasbank, has asked for political asylum in Austria.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency notes.

Shevchenko's defense submitted a petition to the NACB to interrogate Shevchenko, including via video conference.

However, the NACB partially granted the request, leaving the procedure for conducting the interrogation to itself.

The lawyer of the ex-head of the National Bank of Ukraine filed a complaint against the NACB to the court.

It was revealed in court that Shevchenko cannot physically come from Austria to Ukraine for investigative actions, as he allegedly suffers political persecution in Ukraine, is in the process of granting asylum in the Republic of Austria, has a ban on leaving Austria, and has handed in a citizen's foreign passport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the former head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko in absentia.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) served the head of the NBU Shevchenko with suspicion of embezzlement of funds in Ukrgasbank.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau plans to extradite former head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko from Austria to Ukraine.