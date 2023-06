The International Criminal Court (ICC) began to investigate the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP, its representatives have already visited the Kherson Region, which was flooded as a result of the explosion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These days, representatives of the International Criminal Court visited the Kherson Region. On the very first day after the disaster, the Prosecutor General sent to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court a corresponding appeal regarding the investigation of this disaster, and the work has already begun. It is very important that the representatives of international justice saw the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack with their own eyes and heard for themselves that the Russian terror continues. And it continues with the most cynical and brutal shelling of the flooded territory, the evacuation territory..." he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine already contributes and will continue to contribute to the maximally independent and objective investigation of the International Criminal Court, law enforcement officers and relevant institutions are already maximally involved in this process.

"Full access to the affected areas, to witnesses, to all information and evidence. This investigation is very important for the security of the whole world. Full and fair responsibility of the Russian terrorists and the terrorist state itself is a mandatory prerequisite for the world to not have any repetitions of such evil," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka HEPP. 80 settlements were in the flooding zone.

The President's Office reported that due to the Russians' undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP, Ukraine will initiate the convening of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council and will appeal to international environmental organizations and the International Criminal Court.

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to the Chief Prosecutor of the ICC, Karim Khan, the organization has enough evidence to hold Putin responsible for the illegal deportation of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.