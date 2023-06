Due to the blowing up by the Russians of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine will initiate a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, appeal to international environmental organizations and the International Criminal Court. This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The participants of the meeting agreed on a set of international measures, including the convening of a meeting of the UN Security Council, an appeal to international environmental organizations, to the International Criminal Court, since such actions of Russians contain clear signs of violation of the Geneva Convention," the statement said.

This decision was made at an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation at the Kakhovska HPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP. 80 settlements were in the flooding zone. Population is evacuated from flooded settlements of the Kherson Region.

Due to the emergency situation that developed due to the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP dam by the occupiers, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. Zelenskyy said that the NSDC agreed on a set of measures to bring Russia to justice for the terrorist attack at the Kakhovska HPP.

The President's office also said that 150 tons of machine lubricant had got into the Dnieper River due to the blowing up by the Russians of the Kakhovska HPP, there is a risk of leakage of more than 300 tons.