On Sunday, June 11, during another exchange of prisoners with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, 95 defenders returned to Ukraine, including soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and border guards.

Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Exchange of prisoners. We bring home 95 of our people. The list includes soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, as well as border guards. Among them are 93 privates and sergeants and two officers. In particular, prisoners from Mariupol, Chornobyl, Zmiinyi Island, from near Bakhmut, as well as defenders of Azovstal, go to their families. It was also possible to return the participants of the special operation, who flew by helicopter to the surrounded Mariupol, to Azovstal," the report said.

According to Yermak, many of the defenders of Ukraine were captured wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, Ukraine returned 11 border guards and 2 national guardsmen from captivity of the Russian Federation.

In addition, on April 26, Ukraine managed to bring home 42 more defenders and 2 civilians, among them there are wounded, whom the enemy tortured in captivity.

And on May 25, Ukraine returned 106 people from Russian captivity, soldiers from the Bakhmut direction - 8 officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants.