Ukraine has returned from Russian captivity 106 people, soldiers from the Bakhmut direction - 8 officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this.

“We're bringing home 106 of our people. These are soldiers from the Bakhmut direction - 8 officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants. They fought for Bakhmut and accomplished a feat that prevented the enemy from advancing further into our East. Each of them is a hero of our state," the message said.

According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 68 of the liberated soldiers were considered missing.

Among the released servicemen, 98 belong to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: of which, in particular, 21 representatives of territorial defense. Seven border guards and one soldier of the State Special Transport Service also returned home.

At least seven of the saved Defenders have various injuries: bullet and shrapnel wounds, burns and fractures, acute chronic diseases. The oldest of the dismissed servicemen has already turned 59 years old, the youngest - 21 years old.

"The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, our entire team is fulfilling the President's task to bring everyone home as soon as possible. Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined this task as one of the key... All our people will be home. We are working on this further. And each exchange makes us one step closer to this goal," Yermak said.

In total, as a result of exchanges, 2,430 people have already been returned home. Among them are 139 civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 28, Ukraine returned 11 border guards and 2 national guardsmen from captivity of the Russian Federation.

Besides, on April 26, Ukraine managed to bring home 42 more defenders and 2 civilians, among them there are wounded, whom the enemy tortured in captivity.