Ukraine has returned 11 border guards and two national guardsmen from captivity in the Russian Federation.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"As part of today's exchange, 13 more servicemen of the Ministry of Interior Affairs were returned from captivity: 11 border guards and two national guardsmen," Klymenko wrote.

According to him, the military defended Sumy Region, Zaporizhzhia, and Mariupol.

"Ahead of them is treatment, rehabilitation, and, most importantly, a meeting with their relatives. The state continues to work on releasing all our people from captivity. Because for Ukraine, people are the highest value. We thank the President of Ukraine, the head of the Presidential Office, and colleagues from the Coordination War Prisoners Treatment Staff for the important results of long negotiations," the minister emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine returned 130 military. The Great Easter Prisoner Exchange took place in several stages over the last few days.

Meanwhile, about 140 women from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are still in captivity in Russia.

Also, according to human rights defenders, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, is still illegally holding about 950 peaceful Ukrainians in prisons on its territory and temporarily occupied regions.