Latvia Allocates EUR 200,000 To Ukraine For Liquidation Of Consequences Of Undermining Of Kakhovka HEPP

The government of Latvia allocated EUR 200,000 to Ukraine for assistance after Russia blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins on Twitter.

"Latvia remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine. Today, the government, on the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, decided to allocate EUR 200,000 to Ukraine to help overcome the environmental and humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP dam," he wrote.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupation army blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.

In addition, it will take 5 years and USD 1 billion to restore the Kakhovka HEPP.

Also, as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP, losses from the loss of biological resources will amount to UAH 10.5 billion.