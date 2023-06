The construction of a new Kakhovska HPP on the site of the destroyed one may cost USD 1 billion.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, Russia once again proved to the whole world that it is a terrorist state, because the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP will entail environmental and economic consequences, a great threat to radiation and food security. The price of construction a new HPP may cost about USD 1 billion, since it is not only about installing new hydro units, and about the restoration of the integrity of the huge dam," reported the First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyrydenko.

It will take at least five years to restore the dam alone, and the cumulative effect of the humanitarian and environmental consequences of the undermining will only grow.

The Ministry of Economy notes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally informed the European Council and called for the organization of an international observation mission at the Kakhovska HPP last year, when there was a threat of undermining.

"We have no doubt that Russia caused the disaster to prevent the Ukrainian counteroffensive and inflict maximum damage on Ukraine. The world community should act as hard as possible against Russia. Now Ukraine needs help as soon as possible in minimizing and eliminating the consequences of the undermining in the interests of all humanity. First of all, it is said about the dismantling and construction from scratch of the entire complex of the new hydroelectric power plant," Svyrydenko emphasized.

According to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Environment and the State Environmental Inspectorate, the damage to water resources already amounts to UAH 2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Government has allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of a water pipeline for drinking water for Kryvyi Rih and two other cities.

On the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovska HPP. 80 settlements were in the flooding zone. The population is being evacuated from the flooded settlements of the Kherson Region.