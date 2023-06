As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers, losses from the loss of biological resources will amount to UAH 10.5 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The negative consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP will also be for the fishing industry. The death of fish, both young and adults, has already been recorded. The spawning period has just ended, and as a result of the drop in the water level, the caviar will dry up in the silted areas. In addition, the fauna of the reservoir carried away with the flow of water in the floodplains that formed below the Kakhovska HPP dam will also die. Since in the future, when the "flood" wave subsides, these biological resources will end up on dry land," the message reads.

It is noted that another problem will be the getting and dying of freshwater fish and other biological resources in the salty waters of the Black Sea.

In turn, the Black Sea fauna can also die from the massive influx of fresh water.

"As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP, losses to the fishing industry from the death of only adults may reach 95,000 tons or about UAH 4 billion. In total, according to preliminary calculations, the losses from the death of all biological resources will amount to UAH 10.5 billion," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 40,000 residents of the Kherson Region live in areas threatened by flooding due to the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP, more than half of them are in the temporarily occupied territory.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupation army blew up the Kakhovska HPP dam, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.