Overnight into June 9, 2023, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131 and Kh-101/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles against military facilities and objects of critical infrastructure.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Shaheds were launched from the south, cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region, from four Tu-95MS strategic bombers. During the attack, up to 16 attack UAVs and six air-based cruise missiles were launched," the message reads.

It is noted that the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force in the areas of responsibility of the East, West, and South air commands, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the AFU, destroyed four Kh-101/Kh-55 cruise missiles, 10 Shahed-136/131, Lancet strike drones and four Orlan-10, and Supercam operational-tactical UAVs.

Also, at around 8 p.m. on June 8, the enemy attacked one of the civilian objects in the Cherkasy Region with two Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

"Aviation of the Air Force of the AFU carried out up to 20 air strikes against air defense equipment, logistics, military equipment, and the positions of the occupying forces over the past and current day," the Air Force said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, June 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles. Air defense forces of the AFU destroyed all enemy targets.

On the night of June 6, the occupying country, Russia, attacked Kyiv with cruise missiles, fragments of which fell in the Desnianskyi District and damaged the roadway and power lines of the trolley bus service.

On May 18, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksii Danilov, said that Kyiv remains a maniacal goal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.