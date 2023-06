On the night of June 6, the occupying country Russia attacked Kyiv with cruise missiles, fragments of which fell in the Desnianskyi district and damaged the roadway and power lines of the trolley bus service.

This was reported in the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Debris fell on the roadway, power lines of the trolleybus connection were damaged, shop windows were partially broken," the report said.

There are currently no reports of casualties or fatalities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles. Air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all enemy targets.

On the night of June 4, air defense forces destroyed all air targets flying in the direction of Kyiv, even on long approaches.

On the night of June 4, the air defense forces destroyed four cruise missiles and three strike drones of the occupiers. In total, the enemy used five Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Bryansk Oblast, as well as six Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles - launched from six Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian region.