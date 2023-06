Occupiers Hit Ukraine With Missiles At Night. Air Defense Shot Down All 35 Launched Cruise Missiles - Air Forc

On the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-based cruise missiles. Air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all enemy targets.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram.

In particular, in the period from 00:30 to 04:00, the Russians from six Tu-95ms strategic bombers fired 35 cruise missiles over Ukraine from the Caspian Sea area.

Most of the Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles flew in the direction of Kyiv, but all 35 enemy targets were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, May 30, from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., the Russian occupation forces again attacked Ukraine with Iranian attack drones Shahed-136/131.

On the night of May 30, air defense forces shot down more than 20 drones of the aggressor state in the sky above Kyiv.

On the night of May 28-29, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with missiles and kamikaze drones, firing a total of more than 70 targets.

Meanwhile, never in the history of the planet has the city been subjected to such powerful air attacks as Kyiv experienced in May from the aggressor state of Russia.