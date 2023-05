Kyiv remains a manic target of Russian dictator Putin. And with rocket attacks on the capital, he is trying to raise the level of patriotism among Russians.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has written this on Twitter.

"Kyiv remains a manic and unattainable target of Putin. The symbolic locations of Kyiv are the target of Russian rocket attacks. Senseless and super-costly attacks on the capital are necessary for the Kremlin to raise a degree of patriotic hysteria inside the country," Danilov said.

At the same time, the Secretary of the NSDC emphasizes that a process of despair and frustration with the authorities is developing among Russians. The reason for this, in his opinion, is the failure of the offensive and the numerous failures of the invaders at the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night, the aggressor country launched a rocket attack on the capital for the ninth time since the beginning of May, carrying out an attack from strategic bombers Tu-95MS, Tu-160 from the Caspian region. In Kyiv, air defense worked, but the debris caused a fire in the Darnytskyi District.

Air defense forces also destroyed 29 of the 30 cruise missiles fired by the enemy on the night of May 18.