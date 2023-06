At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region), work is ongoing to ensure the maximum amount of cooling water in the reserve.

This is stated in the government's message with reference to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The water level in the reservoir dropped by approximately 2.8 m after the dam was blown up and reached 14.03 m. The hourly rate of loss has slowed somewhat - to 5-7 cm/h. If the level drops below 12.7 m, the Zaporizhzhia NPP will no longer be able to pump water from the reservoir to the site. As the full extent of damage to the dam remains unknown, it is impossible to predict when this will happen. If the current rate of fall continues, a level of 12.7 m could be reached within the next two days," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Grossi will lead the mission that will come to the Zaporizhzhia NPP next week.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka HEPP carries the threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The IAEA stated that there is no immediate risk to nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP.