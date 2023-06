There is no immediate risk to nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP). This was stated in a statement on the Telegram channel of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday, June 6.

"The IAEA is aware of reports of damage to the Kakhovska dam in Ukraine; IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are closely monitoring the situation; there is no direct risk to nuclear safety at the plant," the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council announced that evacuation by buses would be carried out from Kherson districts and villages where flooding is occurring.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian occupiers' detonation of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant carries the threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The press service of Energoatom said that the undermining of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers could have negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, because the water level in the cooling ponds could drop.