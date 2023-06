The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will strengthen the team of members of the Agency's Support and Assistance Mission at the temporarily seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) next week. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced this on his Twitter.

“After concerning developments following the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam, I will be leading the next rotation of our IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya NPP (ISAMZ) next week with a reinforced team. Crucial moment for nuclear safety,” Grossi wrote.

Thus, the IAEA Director General responded to the tweet of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the message that they discussed the situation around the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP by the aggressor state of Russia and the way to minimize the consequences for the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP. The Kherson City Council said that evacuation by buses will be carried out from the areas of Kherson and the villages where flooding occurs.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the blowing up by the Russian invaders of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant poses a threat of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Energoatom press service said that the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers could have negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia NPP, because the water level in cooling ponds could fall.

On June 6, the IAEA said that there was no immediate risk to nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the blowing up of the Kakhovska HPP.