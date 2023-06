The city of Oleshky in the occupied part of the Kherson Region turned out to be completely flooded as a result of Russians blowing up the Kakhovska HPP. At the same time, neither local collaborators nor Russian occupiers help people in flooded settlements. Evacuation is not carried out.

Yevhen Ryshchuk, the head of the Oleshkivska community, told about it.

According to him, there was only talk of evacuation by the Russians. However, it is not known whether anyone was actually taken out. On the afternoon of June 6, the Russians did not release the residents of the flooded village of Pishchanivka.

Journalist Andrii Tsaplienko published screenshots from a local chat, where residents of Oleshky and their relatives beg for help and say that people are sitting on the roofs of their own houses, but only volunteers are involved in rescuing local residents.

Judging by the videos published on social networks, houses in Oleshky are flooded up to their roofs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kherson, after the occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP, the water rose by 3.4 meters.

Environmentalists have only begun to voice the consequences that flooding will lead to. In addition to the destruction of people's homes and the death of animals, agriculture will suffer. 10,000 hectares of agricultural land on the right bank of the Kherson Region may be flooded due to the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers.

Due to the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP, territories in the Kherson Region may be flooded for more than 10 years.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupation army blew up the Kakhovska HPP dam, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.