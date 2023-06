10,000 Hectares Of Agricultural Land On Right Bank Of Kherson Region May Be Flooded Due To Destruction Of Kakh

10,000 hectares of agricultural land on the right bank of the Kherson Region may be flooded due to the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP by the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture, as a result of the terrorist act by the Russians at the Kakhovska HPP, approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land on the right bank of the Kherson Region will be flooded. And several times more on the left bank of the region, which is currently under occupation. Detailed information will be known in the coming days, after the analysis of information and pictures about the size of the flooding," the message says.

In addition, according to the report, the man-made disaster will stop the water supply of 31 field irrigation systems in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

It is noted that in 2021, these systems provided irrigation for 584,000 hectares from which farmers collected about 4 million tons of grain and oil crops, worth about USD 1.5 billion.

"In 2023, only 13 irrigation systems are operating on the right bank of the Dnieper. The terrorist act at the Kakhovska HPP effectively left 94% of irrigation systems in the Kherson Region, 74% - in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and 30% - in the Dnipropetrovsk Region without a water source. The destruction of the Kakhovska HPP will lead to that the fields in the south of Ukraine may turn into a desert next year. Without the Kakhovskyi Reservoir, not only farmers and water consumers will suffer, but also the sources of drinking water supply in settlements," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 40,000 residents of the Kherson Region live in areas threatened by flooding due to the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP, more than half of them are in the temporarily occupied territory.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupation army blew up the Kakhovska HPP dam, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of a large amount of water downstream of the Dnieper.