In Kherson, after the occupiers blew up the Kakhovska HPP, the water rose by 3.4 meters.

This was announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Police officers continue to provide assistance to the injured in the Kherson Region.

Odesa patrolmen, who are on duty in the city of Kherson in a combined unit, make rounds of houses and evacuated citizens under artillery fire.

The police quickly took people to safe areas.

"The water rose by 3.42 meters in Kherson," the Ministry of Internal Affairs notes.

23 settlements were flooded.

1,366 citizens were saved.

There was no information about the victims at this time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence has evidence of the use of explosives to blow up the Kakhovska HPP dam.

Water continues to flood the Kherson Region. In the near future, the level may rise by another meter. On the morning of June 7, the intensity of flooding due to the undermining of the dam by the Russians at the Kakhovska HPP continues to increase, although not as fast as the previous day.

Nataliya Bordiuh, an environmental expert and professor of the Department of Ecology and Environmental Protection Technologies of the Zhytomyr Polytechnic State University, said that the Russians' undermining of the Kakhovska HPP led to an environmental disaster.